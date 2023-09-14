Union Secretary L&E visits NcSc at Gojibagh

Srinagar: Union Secretary Labour and Employment (L&E), Arti Ahuja today visited the National Career Services Centre for Differently Abled (NcSc) at Kashmir Government Polytechnic Campus, Gogji Bagh here.

She interacted with the trainees of different trades and was appraised about the status of differently able persons in the state. She also had a one-to-one conversation with different groups of differently able persons and took a keen interest in their rehabilitation.

The Secretary directed several officers from different departments to coordinate with NcSc for differently able persons and bring about a positive change in their lives so that they are able to earn a dignified livelihood.

"The government is committed to the welfare of differently abled persons," said the Secretary. "We are working to provide them with all the necessary support and opportunities so that they can live their lives to the fullest."

Secretary said that her visit to the NcSc is a testament to the government's commitment to the welfare of differently able persons.