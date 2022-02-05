Universities lineup pending, postponed exams in offline mode

Srinagar: The universities in J&K have decided to conduct all their pending and postponed examinations in offline mode from the second and third week of this month.

The move comes in the wake of a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in J&K on a daily basis.

In a notification issued, the administration at the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has decided to conduct the postponed and pending examination of Post Graduate Diploma in Modern Spoken Arabic from February 8 onwards.