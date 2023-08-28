Unplanned development across Kashmir can have serious consequences: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that unplanned development across Kashmir could have serious consequences.

The report of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, has called for taking more corrective measures to prevent the 2014 flood-like disasters.

The report talks at length about the haphazard developmental activities, including economic and infrastructure projects, taking place without sufficient consideration for environmental safety and sustainability.

“These activities include mining operations on the floodplains of the River Jhelum, construction of railway lines, and poorly-planned urbanisation,” the NIDM report reads.

It states that most of these developmental activities are carried out with little regard for the environmental, geological, geomorphological, and ecological conditions of the region.

“The ongoing construction boom, fuelled by indiscriminate mining of sand, gravel, and boulders from riverbeds, weakens the existing flood control infrastructure, making the rivers more susceptible to flash floods,” the report states.