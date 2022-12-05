Unscheduled power cuts have become an unwritten rule in Kashmir: KCCI

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday said that the electricity situation in Kashmir is still unstable for both home and industrial usage, with sporadic load shedding and power curtailments occurring much too frequently to be tolerated. Despite the supply being unpredictable, the bills are being raised unreasonably as well.

“Transformers damaged take a month to get replaced leaving the people on lurk to cry for the essential requirement of electricity. With the onset of winter, unscheduled and prolonged power cuts have become an unwritten rule, not only in non-metered areas but metered areas as well,” it said.