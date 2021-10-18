Unsuccessful candidate seeks recounting in DDC Naidkhai constituency

Srinagar: A District Development Council (DDC) contesting candidate, who was declared unsuccessful earlier had appealed for recounting on the 11-Naidkhai constituency of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The hearing of this appeal is scheduled for 30 October 2021 and all concerned parties have been directed to remain personally present before the appellate authority.

National Conference (NC) candidate, Abdul Gani Bhat had bagged the seat with a margin of 400 votes against his nearest rival Noor Muhammad Bhat.

However, Bhat said that he approached the Additional Commissioner Kashmir seeking recount of votes in the aforesaid DDC constituency.

He said that his 750 votes were rejected and that these could not have been rejected as per the directives of the Election Commission.