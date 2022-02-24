Unsung power warriors promptly restore electric supply

One such example is Muhammad Maqbool, a casual labourer in Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) who on Wednesday left his home in the wee hours to start restoration work in the Ganderbal division.

“I left home at 6 am after receiving a call and walked almost 2 hours on foot to reach the spot where the damage was to be rectified,” he said.

Like Maqbool, there are thousands of power warriors who within no time are on the field doing their job.