Unusual dry Spring triggering forest fires

Bandipora: The 'unusual' dry weather in March and April this year and comparatively less snow is being termed as a likely cause for increasing forest fires in north Kashmir.

The north Kashmir's Bandipora has alone witnessed more than six fire incidents wherein the officlas had to fight the raging fires for more than a day.

The officials of the forest department in Bandipora said that the dryness was the main cause of fires spreading at this time of the season. However, they have been able to "save much of the green gold" as it is the "dry grass" and bushes that is seen usually caught up in the fire, they shared.