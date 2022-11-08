‘Up- gradation of seed multiplication farms prime agenda’

Srinagar: To take stock of post harvest management activities at Seed Multiplication Farms Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited SM Farms at Padgampora & Alawpora.
During the interaction with the officers and farm staff, the Director said that the Department is working on a plan to upgrade all seed multiplication farms of the Department on modern scientific lines.
He highlighted that a good quality seed is the foundation for the successful cultivation of a crop which finally leads to the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.
Director Agriculture said that the Department is making all possible efforts to ensure the availability of high quality seeds produced from the departmental seed multiplication farms to the farmers well in time.
He reiterated the importance of introduction of real time technologies in the cultivation of paddy and other crops.