Update databases of anti-national elements: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday urged the Police officers to update different databases regarding the activities of anti-national elements including Over Ground Workers (OGWs).
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparation and overall security arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day functions across J&K at Police Headquarters here, the DGP stressed for updating and refreshing of different databases regarding the activities of anti-national elements including OGWs. He expressed grief on the killing of three Army soldiers on Thursday in an encounter at Kulgam and observed a two-minutes of silence.
Referring to the killing of the three Army soldiers, Singh said, “We continue to make sacrifice wherever required for the sovereignty and integrity of the country and for the safety of people.”
He complimented the officers and personnel on ground saying that they were doing the job to the best of their capabilities.
Regarding the preparations of Independence Day functions, the DGP sought reports from the officers about security and traffic arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and incident-free Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities, all district headquarters across J&K, and other places.
He discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of Independence Day functions and directed to ensure all the necessary arrangements were in place well in time.
Emerging challenges and their counter measures were discussed threadbare during the meeting. Singh directed for extra vigilance and precautions to be maintained for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations at main venues and all other places. He said that attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir continue.
The DGP emphasised on the officers for ensuring implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels.
He stressed for making smooth traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions in Srinagar and Jammu. Singh said that parking slots should be identified so that people participating in these functions do not face any inconvenience.
The senior officers representing different units and agencies briefed the meeting about the required measures being taken to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.
They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and counter and preventative measures being taken in their areas of responsibilities.