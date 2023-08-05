Update databases of anti-national elements: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday urged the Police officers to update different databases regarding the activities of anti-national elements including Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparation and overall security arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day functions across J&K at Police Headquarters here, the DGP stressed for updating and refreshing of different databases regarding the activities of anti-national elements including OGWs. He expressed grief on the killing of three Army soldiers on Thursday in an encounter at Kulgam and observed a two-minutes of silence.

Referring to the killing of the three Army soldiers, Singh said, “We continue to make sacrifice wherever required for the sovereignty and integrity of the country and for the safety of people.”

He complimented the officers and personnel on ground saying that they were doing the job to the best of their capabilities.