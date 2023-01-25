Upper reaches of Baramulla receive heavy snowfall

Baramulla: The fresh snowfall across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has left scores of villages located in upper reaches disconnected with the district headquarter on Wednesday.

The affected areas include over a dozen villages in Uri, besides several villages of upper Rafiabad.

In Uri area of Baramulla district, the upper reaches recorded heavy snowfall since last few days.

Following the heavy snowfall, the life came to a sudden halt in these villages as traffic movement continued to remain suspended for second consecutive day on Wednesday.