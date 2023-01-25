Upper reaches of Baramulla receive heavy snowfall

Baramulla: The fresh snowfall across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has left scores of villages located in upper reaches disconnected with the district headquarter on Wednesday.
The affected areas include over a dozen villages in Uri, besides several villages of upper Rafiabad.
In Uri area of Baramulla district, the upper reaches recorded heavy snowfall since last few days.
Following the heavy snowfall, the life came to a sudden halt in these villages as traffic movement continued to remain suspended for second consecutive day on Wednesday.
Among the affected villages include Churanda, Batgra, Salasan, Zamroodpattan, Banali, Badian, Chotali, Gohalan, Mothal, Hathlanga, Barnate, and Maidanan.
“A local resident said that the area is completely cutoff from last four days. We are unable to fetch articles of daily need from Uri market,” said social activist Lal Hussain Kohali of Churanda village.
In some parts of Kandi area of Baramulla district, the situation is no different.
“I returned from Baramulla cab stand after I was informed by the cab stand authorities that they have stopped their service after the area witnessed heavy snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Jahangir Ahmad, who works as a chef in a restaurant at Baramulla.
The heavy snowfall was also reported from Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Although plain areas received moderate snowfall, however, the upper reaches of the Rafiabad area received heavy snowfall, affecting the normal life in the area.
Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received over one feet fresh snow on Wednesday.
Following heavy snowfall from last two days in the area, the tourist influx in the area especially in Gulmarg has increased manifold.
All the hotels are running at full capacity while tourists are enjoying the snow.