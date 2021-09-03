Uri awaits Govt’s olive branch

Another grower alleged that no concrete step had been taken by the authorities to ensure basic facilities like irrigation which was a core necessity for olive production. “A proper irrigation system is important for olive cultivation. Despite our repeated pleas to the authorities for adequate irrigation facilities, nothing is being done,” he said.

Highlighting another issue, he said that the growlers were facing hardships in getting olive plants and had to often travel to Ramban in Jammu to get the plant.

“The government must ensure availability of the plant here,” Javed Iqbal, a grower said.

Around two decades ago, the Department of Horticulture established a nursery of olive plants at Salamabad, Uri.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, “The olive plant nursery at Uri, which is spread over 20 kanal, is generating one quintal of olive oil. The production can increase once the irrigation facility is made possible.”

An official of the Horticulture department said that Uri area had a vast potential for olive oil production owing to suitable climatic conditions like less snowfall in winter and overall warm climatic conditions.