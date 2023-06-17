Uri Mela turns into spectacular extravaganza

Their captivating display set the perfect tone for the day, filling the air with an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm. Following this mesmerizing act, a local artist took to the stage, enthralling the audience with enchanting Pahari songs.

The highlight of the event was electrifying performances by renowned singers, Waqar Khan and Gursaz.

The stage came alive with their soulful melodies, as they effortlessly captivated the hearts of the audience.

The crowd, comprising both boys and girls, showered the singers with an overwhelming response, applauding their exceptional talent. Commander Uri Brigade, Brigadier Kuldeep along with other ranks of Army officers were present at the occasion.

The brigade commander, Brigadier Kuldeep while speaking on the sidelines of the event said such events are being conducted for the people of the area and give the local artists an opportunity to showcase their talent.

"We wish that Uri, which has come on India's map, we want to take it to the world map," Brigadier Kuldeep said on the sidelines of the event. The Army officer prayed for the prosperity of the people of the area. "May Allah bless them with a bright future. May there be peace, tranquility, and progress for everyone," he said.

Uri Mela showcased an array of stalls, offering a variety of eatables and engaging games for the visitors. Children, in particular, were delighted with the dedicated gaming zones, immersing themselves in a world of fun and excitement. Besides Army officers, the event was attended by local dignitaries from various levels.