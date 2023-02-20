Uri residents protest over ‘inflated’ bills being issued by PDD

Baramulla: The residents of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged a massive protest Monday against the Power Development Department (PDD) over the inflated electricity bills being issued to the consumers for the January month.

The aggrieved consumers while displaying the fresh electricity bills gathered in the main chowk Uri and raised slogans against the PDD department.

The agitating people including members of Panchayti Raj Institution (PI) said that though they have been receiving inflated electricity bills from the last three months, however, the PDD authorities issued much higher January bills prompting people to raise their voice against this.

“The Uri area is already witnessing severe electricity shortage,” said Muhammad Munawar, an Uri resident. “It seems the PDD authorities have issued flat rate bills and not as per the metre reading,” added Munawar.