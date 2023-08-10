Urs of sufi saint Nanga Baji concludes in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Urs of Sufi saint Syed Rasool Shah Mashadi popularly known as Nanga Baji, concluded on Thursday at his shrine in Malangam village of Bandipora district in north Kashmir with great religious fervor.

The Urs attracted thousands of devotees and scholars of the Sufi Chishti order from different parts of the UT and outside as well. Even non-Muslims pay obeisance at the shrine during the Urs.

On the last day of the Urs, the grandson and successor of Nanga Baji, Syed Vilayat Hussain Shah Kazmi, led the prayers and performed the rituals of flag hoisting and sheet spreading at the tomb of the saint. The devotees also enjoyed the free food (langar) while there are also arrangements for night stay for the devotees during the Urs. A significant literary event also took place on August 9, when Alhaj Mohd Sadiq Malik, a resident of Rajouri, launched his latest book titled "Maluumat e Qurani".

The book is a collection of Quranic insights and interpretations that aim to enlighten the readers about various aspects of faith and spirituality. The book launch was graced by the presence of Syed Wilayat Hussain Shah Kazmi, who praised Malik for his scholarly contribution and presented him with a shawl and a certificate.

"Not only Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians also visit the place," a devotee told Greater Kashmir.