Urs of Syed Qamar ud Din Bukhari (RA) begins in Ganderbal

The Urs celebration remained suspended for three decades and last year with the efforts of the UT LG administration the Urs was observed. The traditional water navigation route from Dal Lake to Ziyarat Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari in Ganderbal is also being revived to celebrate the Urs of saint from August 24.

Traditionally a fleet of boats carrying artists would perform various Sufi songs, Naats etc during the journey from Dal Lake to Beehama during Urs. Organizers said that the 6-day Urs is being observed from Aug 24 and congregation will be held on Aug 29.

They said that Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat, sermons from various Ulemas are being held. The management appreciated the efforts of the administration including chairman Municipal Council Ganderbal who showed a keen interest to celebrate the Urs of Hazrat Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA).