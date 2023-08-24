Urs of Syed Qamar ud Din Bukhari (RA) begins in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The annual Urs of sufi saint Hazrat Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA) is being observed in Reshipora Saloora area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district from August 24 to August 29. The 6-day long Urs is being observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervor.
Thousands of people are expected to throng the Urs for which the administration and the management of Qamaria Trust has made elaborate arrangements.
The Urs celebration remained suspended for three decades and last year with the efforts of the UT LG administration the Urs was observed. The traditional water navigation route from Dal Lake to Ziyarat Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari in Ganderbal is also being revived to celebrate the Urs of saint from August 24.
Traditionally a fleet of boats carrying artists would perform various Sufi songs, Naats etc during the journey from Dal Lake to Beehama during Urs. Organizers said that the 6-day Urs is being observed from Aug 24 and congregation will be held on Aug 29.
They said that Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat, sermons from various Ulemas are being held. The management appreciated the efforts of the administration including chairman Municipal Council Ganderbal who showed a keen interest to celebrate the Urs of Hazrat Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA).
"It used to be a major Urs celebration before 90’s, however after 90’s the Urs remained a low key affair as no major congregation could take place, however last year after a gap of 33 years the Urs was observed with much enthusiasm and religious fervor,, " locals told Greater Kashmir.
DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairman MCG Altaf Ahmed, Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj ud din Shah along with other officials on Thursday visited the shrine and reviewed the arrangements.