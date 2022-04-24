US based doctor to promote Kashmir as catchy tourist destination

Srinagar: An America based Kashmiri doctor has vowed to promote Kashmir as most catchy tourist destination.
Dr Tanveer Padder originally hails from South Kashmir, based in US, came up with launch of Kashmironline.com - one-stop-shop for Jammu & Kashmir.
Pained by the negative publicity of Kashmir as conflict place, Kashmiri doctor launched online web portal under Kashmironline.com to provide authentic information to high end tourists who wish to come Kashmir.
'Kashmir Online' was a dream of mine which came true, says Tanveer Padder. Dr Taveer is an award winning Indian American Psychiatrist, who hails from a medical family background.
Kashmir has been witnessing negative publicity paddled by a section of press, he said. “Kashmir Online would rebrand Kashmir as a safe tourist destination - highlighting the beauty, hospitality and the culture most, "Dr Tanveer said.
"The portal will serve as an online hub for hotels, houseboats, transportation, artists, craftsmen, fruit growers, budding entrepreneurs etc. Besides will digitally connect talented youth and skilled artisans to rest of the world expanding economic opportunities", he said.
The Kashmir online will connect tourists globally and will bring foreign tourists to Kashmir, he added.
Kashmir Online Overview- Kashmir Online is a unique platform dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir which provides all tourism and business-related services as well as health and safety information under one roof.
The portal has updated essential information for leisure and adventure tourism and Pilgrimage guides to numerous holy sites in Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS)