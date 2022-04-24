US based doctor to promote Kashmir as catchy tourist destination

Srinagar: An America based Kashmiri doctor has vowed to promote Kashmir as most catchy tourist destination.

Dr Tanveer Padder originally hails from South Kashmir, based in US, came up with launch of Kashmironline.com - one-stop-shop for Jammu & Kashmir.

Pained by the negative publicity of Kashmir as conflict place, Kashmiri doctor launched online web portal under Kashmironline.com to provide authentic information to high end tourists who wish to come Kashmir.

'Kashmir Online' was a dream of mine which came true, says Tanveer Padder. Dr Taveer is an award winning Indian American Psychiatrist, who hails from a medical family background.