US expert delivers lecture on climate change at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Climate change and food security expert, Kansas State University (USA) Professor Dr PV Vara Prasad, delivered a special lecture at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Wadura campus on Wednesday.

Dr Prasad, distinguished professor of crop ecophysiology and Director of Feed at the Future Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab (Agronomy Department), Kansas State University, USA, travelled to J&K to deliver the special lecture at SKUAST-K on “Impact of Climate Change Factors on Crops and Opportunities to Enhance Resilience of Agri-food Systems.”