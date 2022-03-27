2nd explosive device planted to inflict maximum casualties in Kotranka, probe on

Rajouri: Security forces are conducting a high level probe into twin explosions at Kotranka sub division headquarter town of Rajouri district. The blasts occurred late last evening.

Efforts are being made by the investigators to gather some leads in initial investigation. The two explosions took place on Saturday evening between 8:15 PM to 8:30 PM.

The site of these two explosions, located in main market Kotranka, is hardly 20 meters away from each other and around hundred meters from police station Kandi. No loss of life occurred in these twin explosions but it led to fear and panic in entire area.