2nd explosive device planted to inflict maximum casualties in Kotranka, probe on

Rajouri: Security forces are conducting a high level probe into twin explosions at Kotranka sub division headquarter town of Rajouri district. The blasts occurred late last evening.
Efforts are being made by the investigators to gather some leads in initial investigation. The two explosions took place on Saturday evening between 8:15 PM to 8:30 PM.
The site of these two explosions, located in main market Kotranka, is hardly 20 meters away from each other and around hundred meters from police station Kandi. No loss of life occurred in these twin explosions but it led to fear and panic in entire area.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that this incident of twin explosions has been taken as a “serious security concern” by forces.
The security forces are of the view that the second explosions was planned to target the forces who might had assembled at the site of first explosion.
Forces suspect that preliminary use of time controlling devises is being suspected in the explosions.
Giving details official sources said that first explosion took place in main market of Kotranka at a place from where a small street type road towards Badhal starts.
"The first explosion took place at around 8:15 PM and was a low intensity explosion which was heard in the town area only," said official sources. They said that after this first explosion teams of police from station headed by SHO Kandi reached on the spot and started investigations.
"They found that another bag containing something suspicious was lying on other side of road of the place where first explosion took place," said official sources adding that it was only after this suspicious material was spotted that police closed the main road for traffic and vacated people from 200 meters area.
"At a time when area was cleared and police officials were discussing how to deal with the situation that the suspicious material exploded there," the official sources said.
They added that the second explosion was not of low intensity like that of first time as it was heard even in villages area the town and window panes of houses in the area got smashed with impact of this second explosion, the official sources added.
"It seem that first explosion was only a trap and second explosion was the main one which was planned in a manner to inflict casualities on forces and other persons who had assembled at the site of first explosion," said official sources.
They further informed that after preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that some time controlling device was used in these explosions especially in the second one.
"The technical teams have also collected some samples from the spot which have been sent for technical examination whereas some other material have been seized from the site of twin explosions." said these sources. "After the incident, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in Kandi police station and investigation of police is going on which is being directly monitored by SSP Rajouri whereas seniors are being given regular feedbacks on status of investigation." said official sources.
They added that army is also conducting an investigation into the matter with the site of explosion falls under the area of responsibility of Romeo Force of army. "Several other high level teams of different intelligence agencies also visited the site of explosion and reviewed the impact," the official sources said.
They further stated that experts of both army and police that include specialised bomb disposal squads that reached at the site of explosion on Saturday late evening kept camping there and continued with their exercise.