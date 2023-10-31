UT Foundation Day | It marks beginning of new chapter in J&K’s development journey: DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid Tuesday said that the UT Foundation Day marked the beginning of a new chapter in the growth and development journey of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that DC Anantnag said that this day holds great importance as it signifies the formation of the Union Territory and the beginning of a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir’s journey of growth and development.

He thanked the people for their overwhelming support and participation in celebrating the UT Foundation Day and the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

The statement said that to celebrate the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, an ‘Ekta Yatra’ led by DC Anantnag, S F Hamid was held in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which marked a significant event aimed at fostering unity and celebrating the rich cultural heritage and growth story of the country.

It said that organised to promote national integration and inclusivity, the yatra drew participants from all walks of life, transcending boundaries and communities.

The statement said that the ‘Ekta Yatra’, which commenced from Dak Bungalow Chowk and concluded at District Sports Stadium saw a diverse group of individuals coming together to reaffirm their commitment to the spirit of unity and nationalism. It said that the event highlighted the collective determination to build a more prosperous and stronger India.

The statement said that simultaneously, the UT Foundation Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm across the district.

It said that to celebrate the day various cultural and informative events were held in which the growth and progress made since the establishment of the UT were highlighted and shared with the people.