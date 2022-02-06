Vacancies pile up in School Education Department

The department has admitted that the actual DPCs for promotion of senior lecturers as Principals will take some time.

“In order to smoothen the things to some extent, it has been considered to fill up these vacant posts by assigning charge to the eligible officers from the feeding service strictly on the basis of seniority on look after basis,” the order reads.

The look after charges has been assigned to the senior lecturers in view of administrative exigencies, and “without prejudice to the seniority of others and subject to any pending writ petition(s) in any court of law.”

The look after charges has been assigned to the lecturers for a period of six months or till these posts are filled upon regular basis, whichever is earlier.