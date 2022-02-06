Vacancies pile up in School Education Department

The smooth functioning of the government schools and other offices of the School Education Department (SED) have got hampered due to the vacancies which have piled up in the department for the last many years.
The vacancies have piled up as the department has not conducted meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for the last many years.
However, the school education department has ordered to look after charges of the Principals and equivalent posts to the senior lecturers of the department to manage the smooth functioning of the schools and other allied offices.
Also the department has ordered posting of 16 Principals in higher secondary schools located in urban areas with high enrollment of students.
"A good number of posts of principals and equivalent are vacant, resulting in adverse effect on academics in the schools, training of teachers, functioning of JKBOSE and Samagra Shiksha,'' reads an order issued by Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh.
The department has admitted that the actual DPCs for promotion of senior lecturers as Principals will take some time.
“In order to smoothen the things to some extent, it has been considered to fill up these vacant posts by assigning charge to the eligible officers from the feeding service strictly on the basis of seniority on look after basis,” the order reads.
The look after charges has been assigned to the senior lecturers in view of administrative exigencies, and “without prejudice to the seniority of others and subject to any pending writ petition(s) in any court of law.”
The look after charges has been assigned to the lecturers for a period of six months or till these posts are filled upon regular basis, whichever is earlier.
“The officers shall join at their new place of posting within 21 days after issuance of this order under intimation to the concerned CEO,” the order reads.
It further states that in case of failure to join within the stipulated period the assignment of the lecturer will be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio without any further notice.
“The officers shall get promotion benefits as per their seniority only after the conduct of DPC/PSC in this regard,” the order reads.
The department has also ordered that officer shall submit an undertaking to the concerned CEO that he will have no claim on the assignment and shall be cancelled ab-initio without any further notice in case the service particulars or academic credentials are found fake, forged, tempered or issued by an unrecognized university or the course is proved unrecognized at any stage.
The lecturers who have been assigned to look after charges of Principals will also exercise drawing and disbursing powers in addition to their administrative powers, the order said.
As per the order, a total of 66 senior lecturers- 41 in Jammu and 25 in Kashmir have been assigned to look after charges of principals and equivalent posts.
Besides the post of principals, around 3000 posts of lecturers are also lying vacant in the department. These include 321 posts in Education, 268 Mathematics, 243 English, 239 Urdu, 191 Physics and hundreds of other subjects as well.
Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh said the department is working on filling up the vacancies of different grades.
“It takes time to convene DPC meetings and get vigilance clearance, but we are working on it and all the vacant positions will be filled in a time bound manner,” he said.