Vaccination schedule announced for Hajj pilgrims of Pulwama

Pulwama: The vaccination schedule for the selected Hajj pilgrims of Pulwama has been notified.

According to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama The pilgrims hailing from Pulwama, Shahoora and Litter blocks will be given the vaccination at CMO, BMO office Pulwama on 12 May and the pilgrims from Pampore, Kakapora and Awantipora will be given the vaccination at BMO Office Pampore on 12 May.

Similarly, the pilgrims hailing from Tral and Aripal will be vaccinated at the BMO office Tral on 13 May and the pilgrims from Rajpora will be vaccinated at BMO office Rajpora on 13 May.