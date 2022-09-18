Vakil calls on Central Govt to restore statehood

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sr. Vice President and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil, today called on the Central government to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Peoples Conference will always fight to ensure equitable development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir as it strengthens the bonds of unity and integrity of the J&K which is the need of the hour”.

Vakil was addressing the PC party workers convention of PC in Jammu today. While addressing the gathering Vakil urged the government of India to initiate confidence-building measures to end the widening wedge between the people here and the administration.