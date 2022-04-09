Valour Day celebrated at 28 Bn CRPF

Srinagar: The 28 Bn of CRPF celebrated “Valour Day” at it’s unit headquarters here in Srinagar.
The event kick started with ceremonial guard of honour at the unit quarter guard, followed by Sainik Samelan and felicitation of the decorated brave hearts of the unit. Mudasir Ashraf, a recipient of President of India’s “Bravery Award” for his act of bravery in Mi-17 crash on 27/2/2019 at Budgam was also felicitated for being a symbol of courage.
A painting competition for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on theme of valour was organised and the three best of participants were awarded with first, second and third prize respectively. Jitendra Kumar, Comdt 28 Bn on the occasion exchanged his thoughts with troops, visiting students and awardees.
He said that the inspirational feats of bravery achieved by the valiant soldiers and individuals are the most cherished moments of the society and should always be celebrated with fervour and fond remembrance.