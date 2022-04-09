Valour Day celebrated at 28 Bn CRPF

A painting competition for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on theme of valour was organised and the three best of participants were awarded with first, second and third prize respectively. Jitendra Kumar, Comdt 28 Bn on the occasion exchanged his thoughts with troops, visiting students and awardees.

He said that the inspirational feats of bravery achieved by the valiant soldiers and individuals are the most cherished moments of the society and should always be celebrated with fervour and fond remembrance.