Varshik Hawan held at Durga Nag Temple

Srinagar: Varshik Hawan was held on the occasion of Navratra at Durga Nag Temple here.
The event was organised by Durga Nag Trust led by Vijay Bakaya. In a statement, the Trust said the Hawan started on evening of Saptami with Kalash Pooja and culminated on Ashtami with Puranahuti which was followed by Prashad Vitran.
On the occasion, a large number of devotees took part in the Hawan which was performed for the Jagat Kalyan, the statement said. The religious discourses along with Bajan Kirtan continued in the temple since last evening. The Hawan was performed by Jotshi Auter Krishan Shastri. The general secretary Dr RL Dhar including trustees Prof BL Zutshi, CL Razdan, MK Jalali , Behari Kak and others were also present on the occasion.
“Durga Nag served as base camp for pilgrims to Shankaracharya Temple for centuries. We have been organising Havan at this sacred temple from past many decades.
On this auspicious occasion, we pray for dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits,” Prof BL Zutshi told Greater Kashmir.
“Our younger generation is yet to experience brotherhood and communal harmony in Kashmir. They are yet to see how we shared joys and sorrows with our Kashmiri Muslim brothers. We want to maintain that identity of Kashmiri Pandits is in their roots and cultural moorings,” Prof Zutshi said.