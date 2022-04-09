Varshik Hawan held at Durga Nag Temple

Srinagar: Varshik Hawan was held on the occasion of Navratra at Durga Nag Temple here.

The event was organised by Durga Nag Trust led by Vijay Bakaya. In a statement, the Trust said the Hawan started on evening of Saptami with Kalash Pooja and culminated on Ashtami with Puranahuti which was followed by Prashad Vitran.