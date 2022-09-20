VC BGSBU directs officials to maintain proper medicinal stock at health centre

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri Prof Akbar Masood directed officials to maintain proper medicinal stock at the varsity’s health centre.
He issued the directions while paying a surprise visit to the Health Centre and the 24x7 service facility of the University.
During the visit, the Vice Chancellor took stock of the facilities being provided at the health centre of the University for the students, staff, faculty and the residents of nearby villages of the University.
Prof Akbar checked the pharmacy of the health centre and took stock of the availability of various essential drugs in the health centre.
The Vice Chancellor also visited the testing facility and general wards of the health centre and directed the officials to maintain a proper stock of essential medicines and ensure proper cleanliness within and around the health centre.
Later, the Vice Chancellor visited the newly developed 24x7 service room on the campus and took stock of the various essential jobs being performed by the service facility.