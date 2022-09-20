VC BGSBU directs officials to maintain proper medicinal stock at health centre

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri Prof Akbar Masood directed officials to maintain proper medicinal stock at the varsity’s health centre.

He issued the directions while paying a surprise visit to the Health Centre and the 24x7 service facility of the University.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor took stock of the facilities being provided at the health centre of the University for the students, staff, faculty and the residents of nearby villages of the University.