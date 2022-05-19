VC BGSBU kick starts NSS activities in University campus

Srinagar: Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University kick started National Service Scheme ( NSS ) activities in the campus by inaugurating one day event on cyber Jagrookta Dewas.
Speaking on the occasion,Prof. Akbar said that the aim of the NSS is to provide hands on experience to young students in delivering community service. Prof. Akbar said that NSS will help in establishing meaningful linkages between campus and community and will go in the long way in helping the students to utilise their knowledge in finding practical solutions to individual and community problems .
The Vice Chancellor said that this will provide a platform to the students to develop and deliver community service initiatives and actively contribute in Nation building. In his address, Prof. Akbar focused in instilling the true values of NSS in the volunteers and encouraged the volunteers to keep on participating in more and more NSS events.
Prof. Akbar thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,GOI for sanctioning four NSS units to the University and hoped that the University will achieve the set targets of the national service scheme through active participation of students.
The Vice Chancellor assured the participants that finances shall not be constraints for the proposed NSS activities.
Dr. Parwez Abdullah, Programme Coordinator, delivered the welcome address. He highlighted various activities to be conducted under NSS during the forthcoming academic session. Dr. Jatinder Manhas, University of Jammu, Dr. Tasleem Arif , BGSBU and Tabas Mirza DIET Rajouri delivered presentations.