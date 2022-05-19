VC BGSBU kick starts NSS activities in University campus

The Vice Chancellor said that this will provide a platform to the students to develop and deliver community service initiatives and actively contribute in Nation building. In his address, Prof. Akbar focused in instilling the true values of NSS in the volunteers and encouraged the volunteers to keep on participating in more and more NSS events.

Prof. Akbar thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,GOI for sanctioning four NSS units to the University and hoped that the University will achieve the set targets of the national service scheme through active participation of students.

The Vice Chancellor assured the participants that finances shall not be constraints for the proposed NSS activities.