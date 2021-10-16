VC CUK demits office

Srinagar: The Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Saturday demitted his office on attaining the age of 70 years.

The outgoing VC of CUK, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir was appointed VC of the university in September 2015 by the President of India for a period of five years.

The five year tenure of Prof Mir was completed in September 2020.

However, he was granted extension till the appointment of the new VC for the university. As per the order, the VC was supposed to demit office after completing one year or after attaining the age of 70 years, whichever was earlier.

“It was my last day at the university and the upper age limit for VC is 70 years so therefore by virtue of University Act I have to demit office today on Saturday,” the outgoing Vice Chancellor told Greater Kashmir.

He said there was no communication from the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) but he demitted the office of the Vice Chancellor as per the provisions of the act.