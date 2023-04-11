VC KVIB presides over awareness camp

Baramulla: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board presided over an awareness camp at the CFC of Pattan Embroidery Cluster Tilgam here.
The progarmme was organised by Diamond Khadi Gramudhyog Sangh, Implementing Agency of the said cluster and was also attended by Public representatives from the cluster area, large number of artisans and stakeholders. Besides, senior officers from Board, SDM Pattan, Tehsildar Pattan and Senior officers from Technical Agency (Craft Development Institute Srinagar) also attended the programme.
While giving the presentation on the aims, objectives and expected impact of the establishment of the said cluster, the officers from Technical Agency informed that cluster is being established with assistance of Rs. 221.85 and its CFC shall be equipped with facilities like Tracing, Dyeing, Washing, Calendering, Fabrication and Raw Material Bank.
It was further informed that with the establishment of this cluster, the product mix shall be enhanced, product design shall be improved; besides upgradation in skills of artisans etc. thus making the products customer savvy and attractive thereby enhancing the earnings of artisans, raising the profit margin.