VC KVIB presides over awareness camp

Baramulla: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board presided over an awareness camp at the CFC of Pattan Embroidery Cluster Tilgam here.

The progarmme was organised by Diamond Khadi Gramudhyog Sangh, Implementing Agency of the said cluster and was also attended by Public representatives from the cluster area, large number of artisans and stakeholders. Besides, senior officers from Board, SDM Pattan, Tehsildar Pattan and Senior officers from Technical Agency (Craft Development Institute Srinagar) also attended the programme.