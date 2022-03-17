VC SKUAST-K, Director Agriculture visit Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Vice Chancellor Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai and Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department (AP&FWD) Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Floriculture Development Farm Nunar, Ganderbal.
On the occasion, the visiting dignitaries inspected different blocks of the farm and were briefed by the concerned technical officers about different ornamental, medicinal plants grown in the farm and various latest interventions taken up by the department for the development and commercialisation of these crops.