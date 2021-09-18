VC SKUAST-K inaugurates state-of-art RSG Lab

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir Saturday inaugurated four educational facilities including state-of-the-art Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics (RSG) Lab.

A statement of SKUAST issued here said that SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor, Prof J P Sharma inaugurated the facilities created under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K. The vice-chancellor applauded the team NAHEP and the PI NAHEP for creating such facilities, which would create an enabling environment for the students.

Director Planning and Monitoring, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai highlighted the specific features of the facilities created across all the faculties of SKUAST-K including FOH Shalimar, FVSc&AH Shuhuma, FoFy Rangil, FOF Benhama, FOA, Sopore and CoTS Mirgund. The facilities include five video conferencing-cum-virtual classrooms at all the faculties of the university, Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics Lab at the Faculty of Horticulture, library reading room at the Faculty of Horticulture and CCTV surveillance system at the Shalimar campus.

The statement said that Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics Lab is equipped with high-end all-in-one PCs, interactive flat panels and digital podiums.

A common facility for the horticulture faculty, it has a capacity for 20 persons.

The video conferencing-cum-virtual classrooms are a hybrid platform that can connect all the faculties allowing a teacher to take a class simultaneously in all the campuses through virtual mode.

An all-weather library reading room was set up at the faculty of horticulture for facilitating the reading culture among the students.