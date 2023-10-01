VCs of JU, CUK lead cleanliness drive at Tulmulla campus

Ganderbal: Under the aegis of "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath Swachhita, Shramdaan” campaign Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Prof. A Ravinder Nath, along with University of Jammu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umesh Rai, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of the Departments, administrative staff and other functionaries Sunday participated in the one-hour cleanliness drive at Tulmulla campus of the university.

CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ravinder Nath along with other functionaries of the university paid “swachhanjali” to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. All the staff members cleaned the campuses and its surrounding areas under the Janbhagidari Jan Andolan, Shramdaan campaign organised by the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), aimed at celebrating the 9th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. A Ravinder Nath said the cleanliness drive was undertaken in response to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's appeal for a nationwide cleanliness. Prof. A Ravinder Nath said that Mahatma Gandhi as a social reformist always pitched for clean India and encouraged people to protect and preserve their surroundings. He said that such cleanliness drives should be held regularly across all the campuses in order to provide a suitable environment to the students. CUK Vice-Chancellor said that community participation was required to deliver results on the ground vis-à-vis the cleanliness drives.