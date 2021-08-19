VDC member fires after suspicious movement

Poonch, Aug 19: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member from a village of Poonch fired in air after observing some suspicious movement.

Officials said that the incident took place Wednesday night in Kunaiyaan village area of Poonch where a VDC member fired with his weapon claiming to have observed suspicious movement.

They said that the forces rushed to the spot soon after the incident after which searches were going on in the area.

Police said that the investigation had been started into the matter to ascertain the claim of sporting suspicious moments by the VDC member.