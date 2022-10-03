Vehicle lifters gang busted in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam busted a gang of car lifters by arresting 2 accused persons involved in the crime. The police recovered 5 stolen vehicles having forged documents and registration numbers.
Acting on information, Police Station Chadoora busted a gang of carjackers and arrested 2 accused persons involved in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles.
They have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Karpora Charar-i-Sharief and Irshad Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Raheem Sheikh resident of Bugam Batapora Chadoora.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the modus-operandi of the involved gang was to smuggle the stolen vehicles from other states with fake and forged documents and sell the same to the locals at cheaper rates.
Accordingly, case FIR No. 135/2022 under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and an investigation was started. During the further course of investigations, several locations were raided by police who recovered 5 stolen vehicles having forged registration numbers and documents. The recovered vehicles include a Maruti Breeza, 2 Maruti Baleno, and 2 Maruti Swift vehicles.
"Further investigation of the case is going on. Involvement of some more persons has been established in the said case and are expected to be arrested very soon," police said.