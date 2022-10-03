Vehicle lifters gang busted in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam busted a gang of car lifters by arresting 2 accused persons involved in the crime. The police recovered 5 stolen vehicles having forged documents and registration numbers.

Acting on information, Police Station Chadoora busted a gang of carjackers and arrested 2 accused persons involved in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles.

They have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat resident of Karpora Charar-i-Sharief and Irshad Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Raheem Sheikh resident of Bugam Batapora Chadoora.