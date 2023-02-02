Vehicular movement remains disrupted in several Uri villages due to accumulation of snow on roads

Srinagar: Days after a heavy snowfall, over half a dozen villages of sub-division Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district remain cut off from the rest of the Valley due to a delay in clearance of snow from the roads.

Most of the areas fall in the higher reaches and along the Line of Control (LoC) of Uri and Boniyar sectors.

The affected villages include Silpathar Nambla, Hathlanga, Charunda, Darakunjan, Dudran and Chotali.

A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) department has not taken concrete measures of clearing the snow from the roads and with the result there has been no traffic movement.