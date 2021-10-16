Veteran NC leader’s son Hilal Rather joins PC; says will do ‘positive politics’

Srinagar: Asserting that joining Peoples Conference was his “own decision”, businessman Hilal Rather, who joined the Sajad Lone-led party on Saturday said that he “did not consult” his father and veteran National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather before becoming part of PC.

Addressing a news conference during his joining ceremony at the residence of PC Chairman Sajad Lone here, Rather said he holds great respect for his father for the magnanimity he had shown to allow him to make his own choices.

“I respect my father and I am proud of him. Right from my college days, he has been magnanimous enough and has always given me space. He has always told me to make my own decisions,” he said. The new entrant to PC said, “Joining PC is my own decision. I haven’t consulted my father. I respect him but I am equally happy with my decision.” Rather said that his association with Lone for the last 15 years was one of the reasons for him to join PC.