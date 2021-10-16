Veteran NC leader’s son Hilal Rather joins PC; says will do ‘positive politics’

Srinagar: Asserting that joining Peoples Conference was his “own decision”, businessman Hilal Rather, who joined the Sajad Lone-led party on Saturday said that he “did not consult” his father and veteran National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather before becoming part of PC.
Addressing a news conference during his joining ceremony at the residence of PC Chairman Sajad Lone here, Rather said he holds great respect for his father for the magnanimity he had shown to allow him to make his own choices.
“I respect my father and I am proud of him. Right from my college days, he has been magnanimous enough and has always given me space. He has always told me to make my own decisions,” he said. The new entrant to PC said, “Joining PC is my own decision. I haven’t consulted my father. I respect him but I am equally happy with my decision.” Rather said that his association with Lone for the last 15 years was one of the reasons for him to join PC.
“Sajad Sahab is a dynamic leader and has a progressive vision. I like his style of work. My dream is to work with the youth of the state,” he said. Rather said that his objective to join PC was to be involved in “positive politics”. Speaking on the occasion, Lone, while commenting on how he looked at the trend that many political leaders were quitting NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join other parties, said, “When I started the party, I was all alone. People I had known from childhood quit the party but are gradually joining back. It is a natural process of evolution. Today we have been able to tell people that we at PC can show them something different.” About why leaders like him were not putting in effort so that there was urgency in holding assembly polls in J&K, Lone said, “What we need in J&K is having strong parties and that is what we are doing. As and when elections happen, we will contest.”
He said that there was a palpable feeling that a new force had arrived although some were not happy about the development. On whether many leaders from NC and PDP were keen on joining PC, Lone said: “There is a lot of rush of people wanting to join PC but we will take a call and decide on who gets to join us.” He said that the PC had arrived and would conquer in the best interests of the people of J&K.
“PC has arrived. Let there be no delusions. There are many soothsayers who refuse to see the reality as it exists and want to create reality as they want to see it. I want to tell those delusional people that the PC has arrived and will conquer in the best interest of the people of J&K,” Lone said. The PC chairman said that the PC had rendered immense sacrifices in the past.
“My father was imprisoned for 10 years with a plethora of PSAs slapped against him. It is not the time to get terrified due to the tough ordeals of the present time. It is the moment to stay farsighted, firm, and resolve to get J&K out of the present cycle of uncertainty. PC is the party that has the legacy of sacrifices. We will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living,” Lone said.