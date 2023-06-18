Vibrant art, culture ecosystem essential ingredients for all round development: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated the recipients of Harmony India Awards-2023 for their contribution to Art and Culture. The Lt Governor was attending a function organised by Harmony Cultural Foundation at Tagore hall.

Addressing the gathering of artistes and litterateurs, the Lt Governor appreciated the Harmony Cultural Foundation for its contribution to the promotion of folk music, language and literature of the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

“Vibrant art and culture ecosystem are essential ingredients for all round development of a society. We need combined strength of socio-economic growth, infrastructure, new technologies and vibrant cultural traditions for prosperity, new ideas and perspectives,” said the Lt Governor.