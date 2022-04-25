Vice-chairperson, DDC Kupwara calls on LG Sinha

The Vice-Chairperson submitted a detailed memorandum to the Lt Governor apprising him of the concerning issues and demands of District Kupwara, besides highlighting the developmental concerns of Lolab area.

He highlighted the need for posting ample staff in various government institutions in the area, expediting completion of Allama Anwar Shah Stadium Kuligam, sanctioning of Fire Station at Check Warnow & Krusan Lolab, and creation of Separate Grid Station at Lolab, among other important developmental and administrative issues.