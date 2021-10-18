VICE CHANCELLOR CUK ROW| No seniority derived: Registrar CUK

However, contrary to it, the order was issued on Saturday, October 16, which was not immediately updated on the official website of the university.

Registrar CUK, Prof Afzal Zargar defended the university’s decision and said that no seniority had been derived in the CUK for the past many years and an alternative mechanism was used to appoint an in-charge VC of the university.

“As of now, it is more than clear in the university that no one has been declared the senior-most professor. We have communicated to the union ministry on what grounds the charges of in-charge VC were given to Prof Shah,” he said.

However, Prof Zargar did not divulge the criteria on which the professor was given the charge.

“The professor was not given charge on the seniority basis but we followed an alternative mechanism,” he said.

However, Prof Zargar said that there were issues with the seniority of the professors in the university for the past many years.

“The executive council constituted committees twice to derive the seniority of the professors. The first committee decision was put before the council but it was questioned by the applicants (professors),” he said.

About the second committee, Prof Zargar said that the committee presented its verdict which was placed before the executive council.

“The executive council approved it but we have sent it to other relevant quarters,” he said.