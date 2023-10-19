Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie festival to be held at Inox Srinagar

Srinagar: To celebrate the completion of 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Hindi Film Industry, a festival has been organised wherein 10 of his best movies will be showcased at PVR chains across various cities in India.

In Kashmir, the festival will be held from 20 October at Inox Srinagar run by the Dhar family helmed by Vijay Dhar that owned the erstwhile Broadway cinema. Noted film critic and wife of the filmmaker Anupama Chopra shed light on her husband’s illustrious filmmaking cover and its special connection to Kashmir. She recalled on the social media site Instagram that it represents, “a coming-of-age moment for Chopra who started his foray into films at the erstwhile Broadway theatre. It is indeed a magic moment that we will get to spread the joy and cherish this occasion at the place where my husband’s roots lie deep, and moreover has always had a special place not only in his heart but in the hearts of audiences all these years.”

Reminiscing about those times, Chopra recalled, “Those days I never had the money to pay for a ticket, but my passion for films didn’t go unnoticed with Vijay Dhar. He would let me watch the movies for free, and in those moments when I was lost in the magic of the star-studded world, I decided that I will pursue a career in films.”

Picking up the threads of the conversation, Vijay Dhar mused, “Cinema and Kashmir share an old bond nurtured by the scenic beauty of the place, and its naïve innocence. At Inox, we continue to build on the legacy of the Broadway cinema, and in its reincarnated form cherish the memories whilst we make new ones. That Vidhu has chosen Srinagar alongside other major cities of the country to celebrate his 45 years is a testament to the power of nostalgia, and those old bonds.”