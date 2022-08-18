Vigil intensified on LoC in Rajouri amid rise in terrorist activities in hinterland

Rajouri: Amid rise in terrorist activities in hinterland of Rajouri district a security high alert has been sounded. Army has intensified vigil and surveillance on the Line of Control (LoC).

All necessary security measures like Area Domination Patrols (ADPs), precautionary searches have been boosted. Security agencies have warned increase in infiltration attempts as well as action of Border Action Teams (BATs) in days to come.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that after recent terror act at Pargal in Darhal alongwith suspected presence of terrorists in some other areas in the district, a high alert of security has been sounded for hinterland to track the suspected movement while army on Line of Control is maintaining highest degree of alertness.

Official sources further said that all necessary possible measures have been taken to ensure that fool proof security arrangements are there on entire Line of Control with all important places like notorious infiltration routes, narrow gaps remain under close surveillance.