Vigil intensified on LoC in Rajouri amid rise in terrorist activities in hinterland

Rajouri: Amid rise in terrorist activities in hinterland of Rajouri district a security high alert has been sounded. Army has intensified vigil and surveillance on the Line of Control (LoC).
All necessary security measures like Area Domination Patrols (ADPs), precautionary searches have been boosted. Security agencies have warned increase in infiltration attempts as well as action of Border Action Teams (BATs) in days to come.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that after recent terror act at Pargal in Darhal alongwith suspected presence of terrorists in some other areas in the district, a high alert of security has been sounded for hinterland to track the suspected movement while army on Line of Control is maintaining highest degree of alertness.
Official sources further said that all necessary possible measures have been taken to ensure that fool proof security arrangements are there on entire Line of Control with all important places like notorious infiltration routes, narrow gaps remain under close surveillance.
"Surveillance through manpower deployed on Line of Control location and monitoring through technical means is of top most level on Line of Control, both on forward locations as well as Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), and all other means have been taken and further strengthened," the official sources said.
They added that Area Domination Patrols (ADPs) and area sansitisation and clearance through search operations are scaled up with Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and civil population have also been asked to remain alert.
On the other hand, official sources said, security agencies have issued a warning with apprehension of rise in both infiltration attempts as well as Border Action Team (BAT) attempts.
"There is a warning message from some intelligence setups that terrorist outfits are trying to push more and more number of terrorists from LoC while attempts could be made for Border Action Team attacks on LoC," the official sources said.
Earlier, last week, a senior officer from Poonch Brigade in an official statement said that army is maintaining alertness and ready to deal with any kind of situation.
The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi had also visited Line of Control in Rajouri two days ago. He reviewed the security scenario and complimented the troops .