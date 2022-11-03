Vigilance Awareness Week celebrated at JKEDI Pampore

Pampore: Anti Corruption Bureau, South Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) organised a seminar for sensitizing employees about the perils of corruption at JKEDI today.

The seminar is a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 and is being observed across the country with the theme “Corruption free India for a developed nation”.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director JKEDI was the Chief Guest of the seminar. In his address, he pointed out that we should aspire for a society where every day is corruption free and we should rise up to eradicate the evil corrupt practices.

He stressed on the role of education in inculcating moral and ethical values of integrity.

He further added that the Government has taken various initiatives to ensure transparency and accountability in the governing set up.