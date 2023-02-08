Village level awareness campaign on digital services begins

Srinagar: Door to Door mass awareness campaign regarding Digital services of various departments begins in Budgam.
The officials of various department have been going to door to door and imparting the know how of digital services. The campaigns teams are being led by Tehsildars and ground level functionaries have been made part of village level teams. The campaign aims to promote designated public services which are available to the citizens on one click of their mobile phone or laptops.
It is pertinent to mention here that District Administration is giving a special focus on digital governance and a district level coordination cell and task force for monitoring has recently been established to ensure proper implementation of the program.
Speaking on the occasion , one official said that gradually people are shifting to digital mode which not only increases speed of service delivery but also leads to more transparency.