Violence roadblock for development, good governance: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that the violence in all its manifestations had severely impacted peace, progress and good governance in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a day-long party convention at Chougan-Kishtwar, Bukhari while appealing youth to shun the path of violence and contribute in promotion of peace and stability in the region said, “The impact of armed violence negatively influences development, peace and good governance, often by creating a climate of impunity, corruption and by undermining public institutions.”
He said that peace and harmony were imperative for progress and development in J&K.
“Yesterday in Srinagar, a young Police officer was killed in cold blood. The incident didn’t inflict miseries to his family alone but added to the already agonising situation in Kashmir,” Bukhari said.
He said that nature had gifted J&K with abundant natural resources that could uplift the economic conditions of every household.
“For that we all need to contribute and create an enabling atmosphere for the optimal use of these resources,” Bukhari said.
Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his statement that development should be a mass movement in J&K, Bukhari said that it was regretful to see the alienation and a feeling of neglect among the youth of Kishtwar who feel dejected about the recruitment process carried out by the power projects in the region.
He appealed to the PM and the Union Home Minister to involve local people in the power projects undertaken in their community.
“The development can’t be about the statistical number but it should reflect an improvement in the social, human and environmental capital. The Centre must ensure that the local youth are engaged in the recently-launched union-funded power projects in J&K,” Bukhari said.
He said that nature had bestowed Kishtwar with abundant water resources which would have at least five major new power projects Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kewar, Dul Hasti-II and revived Ratle and a common expectation among the local youth was that they should be given priority in getting employment in these projects.
Bukhari said that around 20,000 megawatts of electricity could be generated in this area provided the government takes ample steps in its pursuit.
“Even the government has started work on such three prestigious projects in Kishtwar but further addition to them is highly requisite. However, the companies bagging these tenders must involve local workforce including both skilled and unskilled labour in such projects so that the unemployed youth are absorbed by providing them with such opportunities,” he said.
Bukhari said that these projects also pose serious implications on the local environment with regards to the emission of hazardous gases and solid wastes.
“The persistent water seepage due to building of dams leads to perpetual degradation of road routes in the area. Therefore, while benefiting enormously from such mega projects, these companies have a moral obligation to invest their CSR funds in Kishtwar. Such funds should be incorporated in the upgradation of roads, building hospitals and educational institutions,” he said.