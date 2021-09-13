Violence roadblock for development, good governance: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that the violence in all its manifestations had severely impacted peace, progress and good governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a day-long party convention at Chougan-Kishtwar, Bukhari while appealing youth to shun the path of violence and contribute in promotion of peace and stability in the region said, “The impact of armed violence negatively influences development, peace and good governance, often by creating a climate of impunity, corruption and by undermining public institutions.”

He said that peace and harmony were imperative for progress and development in J&K.

“Yesterday in Srinagar, a young Police officer was killed in cold blood. The incident didn’t inflict miseries to his family alone but added to the already agonising situation in Kashmir,” Bukhari said.

He said that nature had gifted J&K with abundant natural resources that could uplift the economic conditions of every household.

“For that we all need to contribute and create an enabling atmosphere for the optimal use of these resources,” Bukhari said.