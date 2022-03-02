Viral video draws netizens’ attraction

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday received bouquets and some brickbats after a video surfaced on social media wherein the Director of School Education Kashmir was seen playing cricket with school kids on a concrete path inside the school premises.

As the schools across Kashmir reopened for offline class work on Wednesday, Director of School Education Tasaduq Hussain Mir visited some of the government schools to interact with the students who returned to their schools after a gap of over two years.

During his visit to Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Nowpora in Srinagar, Mir joined the students who were playing cricket on a concrete path inside the school premises.