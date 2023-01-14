Vision Document 2047 prepared for holistic development of Budgam

Greater Kashmir: Tell us about your administrative journey so far.

DC Budgam: I qualified for the UPSC examination in 2017. My first preference among services was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and thankfully I got into Indian Administrative Services and was allotted Assam -Meghalaya cadre. My administrative journey from Assam-Meghalaya to J&K has been full of experiences that I believe have taught me a lot about the richness of cultures and at the same time, how unified we are in diversity. I was posted as Assistant Commissioner during my probation in Lakhimpur, Assam and then served as SDM in Dadangree, Meghalaya followed by a brief stint as Deputy Commissioner, Baghmara, Meghalaya which is a very far-flung district sharing border with Bangladesh and then coming to Jammu and Kashmir, I was posted as Managing Director of the J&K Tourism Development Corporation. Budgam is my first posting as a district magistrate (DM) in J&K.

Greater Kashmir: What are your major plans for central Kashmir’s district Budgam?

DC Budgam: Budgam is a land of mesmerising meadows and unlimited resources. Owing to its location and resources, the district has tremendous potential vis a vis tourism and other economic activities. The main plan is to ensure that this potential is fully realised in all aspects. In fact,a full-fledged Vision document (2047) has been prepared for the holistic Development of the District in all sectors.

Greater Kashmir: The power sector remains under tremendous pressure across the region. Budgam too faces outages. What are the upcoming projects?

DC Budgam: By and large, we are gaining momentum in the sector. A lot of new projects are underway. Under the power sector, a 100 MVA Grid at Nowbugh at a project cost of 33.86 core has been completed. Besides 21 No. 33/11 KV receiving stations under CSS have been completed/augmented and 4 other receiving stations are under process.

Greater Kashmir: You spoke about a lot of projects under execution. Any remarkable project that is going to be a game changer in the administrative affairs of the district?

DC Budgam: Yes. There are many major projects under execution across the district. The National Institute of Fashion Technology funded by the Government of India at Rs. 325.00 crores is nearing completion in the district and would facilitate state-of-the-art training in different emergent trades to the youth. It’s needless to mention that promoting entrepreneurship among the talented skilled youth is the way forward . Accommodation for PRIs at a cost of Rs 5.59 crore shall be completed by the end of the current financial year. 100-bedded ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital at SIDCO Industrial Complex, Ompora, Budgam is being constructed at a cost of Rs 158.00 crore through CPWD. Nearly eight 100-bedded Girl Hostels are under construction in different blocks under SMAGRA at a cost of Rs 306.00 lacs each. A new Industrial estate is upcoming at Banderpora, for which about 64 Kanal of land stands have been identified. Apart from this, in order to improve animal health care, a sheep hospital at a cost of Rs 130.29 lacs is nearing completion at the district headquarter, Veterinary Hospital to the extent of Rs 95.18 lacs has been constructed during the current financial year.