Visitors face ‘grueling’ time in seeking travel permission to Kaman Post

Baramulla: Days after the Kaman Post was set open for tourists as part of border tourism development, the visitors are experiencing grueling formalities for obtaining permission.

A group of visitors on a recent unsuccessful visit to the Kaman post while sharing their experience said that permission from the Jammu and Kashmir police is a cumbersome process and the biggest hurdle in developing the area as a tourist destination.

They said after reaching police station Uri for permission to visit the Kaman Post, the police directed them to get first verification, and no objection certificate from their concerned police station, and then only they will be granted permission.