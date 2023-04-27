Visitors face ‘grueling’ time in seeking travel permission to Kaman Post

Baramulla: Days after the Kaman Post was set open for tourists as part of border tourism development, the visitors are experiencing grueling formalities for obtaining permission.
A group of visitors on a recent unsuccessful visit to the Kaman post while sharing their experience said that permission from the Jammu and Kashmir police is a cumbersome process and the biggest hurdle in developing the area as a tourist destination.
They said after reaching police station Uri for permission to visit the Kaman Post, the police directed them to get first verification, and no objection certificate from their concerned police station, and then only they will be granted permission.
“It is a hectic process,” said one of the visitors, Bilal Ahmad. “The tough procedure has been a hurdle in making the tourist place of Kaman Post tourist-friendly,” added Bilal Ahmad.
The Indian Army recently took an initiative to promote the Kaman post on the line of control in the Uri area of the Baramulla district as a tourist destination. The move is expected to boost the border economy of the area, especially after the renewed ceasefire.
The residents of Uri had been pressing for the development of the area as a tourist destination for a long time. They said that the area in the past has witnessed bloodshed and destruction of property during the cross border shelling, however, ever since the ceasefire had been in place the area is calm and waiting for its exploration as a tourist destination.
“After peace initiatives like a ceasefire, we want to show the world that the Uri area has a lot to offer. The area has so many tourist attractions besides some revered shrines and temples which can be promoted as a religious tourist destination,” said Muhammad Afzal, a local resident.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a businessman in Uri town while describing the opening of the Kaman Post as a tourist destination as a great initiative that can change the economic condition of the local population said that the authorities need to soften the permission procedure.
He said ever since the announcement of the opening of the Kaman Post for the tourists was made, the visitors had thronged the place in good numbers. He however termed the permission procedure a big hurdle.
“A visitor will not wish to go through the hectic procedure, “ said Mushtaq. “If a person is asked to get a NOC from a nearer police station for the visit, he will prefer to avoid the visit. Let authorities ease the permission procedure so that visitors come without going through the hectic formalities,” added Mushtaq Ahmad.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, said that he will look into the issue in the interest of the great initiative initiated by the army. “The permission procedure will be looked into so that visitors don’t face any issues,” he said.