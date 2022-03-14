Visually-impaired students stage protest to demand accommodation

Baramulla: The visually-impaired students of ‘Blind School Northern Federation Baramulla’ staged a protest on Monday demanding government accommodation as “promised by the successive governments”.

The protesting students blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Khawaja Bagh for several hours in favour of their demand.

The aggrieved students said that in the past, the successive governments assured accommodation to them so that they could continue their studies without any problem.