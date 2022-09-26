Vital bridge in Rajouri town nears completion

Rajouri: An alternate bridge at the existing Abdullah bridge site in Rajouri town is nearing completion with the Public Works Department hopeful of making this bridge functional in a month's time.

The bridge is being constructed on Gujjar Mandi - Old Bus stand road in Rajouri town and carries vital importance in lowering traffic congestion in parts of border town.

Officials of Public Works Department told Greater Kashmir that this bridge was sanctioned couple of years ago and construction of pillars and other base structures was carried out after which work remained stalled for over an year due to want of some sanctions from the government.

"The project got sanctioned under the Languishing Scheme and work on the bridge was then resumed after almost one and half year's suspension and work execution was stepped up in the best possible manner in even double shift working mode," officials said. They added that after tireless efforts of private firms executing work under the supervision of PWD engineers, the project is near its completion and some final steps are pending before making this bridge functional.