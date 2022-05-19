Vivek Bhardwaj welcomed in office as FC Finance

Srinagar: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) welcomed and felicitated Vivek Bhardwaj (IAS) as Financial Commissioner (ACS), Finance Department.
The delegation was led by General Secretary, Ashraf Haqla and Director General Budget, Yaqoob Itoo today.
The delegation apprised him about the Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society, its constitution, objectives, registered members and the welfare work done by the society in the last 2 years.
The delegation further discussed several issues and demands pertaining to the officers of J&K Accounts services especially assured career progression and other issues confronting the cadre which stands already submitted to the concerned authorities.