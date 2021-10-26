Volcano building up in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said that a volcano had been building up in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed fear over what shape it would take when it erupts.

He said that the celebrations in Kashmir over Pakistan’s win against India in the T20 cricket world cup while Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting were meant to provoke the BJP, which had taken away J&K’s special status.